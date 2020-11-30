SPENCERVILLE — James M. Lawrence, 79, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, November 29, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center following a short illness.

He was born June 15, 1941 in Spencerville, the son of the late Donald and Frances Marcile Golliff Lawrence. On April 19, 1960, he married Kathleen C. Mohler, who survives in Spencerville,along with their daughter Teresa (Dave) Tomsic and grandson Mark Tomsic, all of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his sister Donelda Barnes.

Jim was a 1959 graduate of Spencerville High School and served in the US Navy on the USS Walworth County. Later, he was a graduate of The Ohio State University with an associate degree in Theology and Real Estate. He retired in 1995 from the Excello Corp. in Lima in Quality Control. He then worked 11 more years at the Flex-Foam Corp. in Spencerville.

Jim was a life member of the Bowersock Bros. VFW Post 6772 in Spencerville and attended the Spencerville First Baptist Church. He had been a member of Lima Elks Lodge # 54.

Private family funeral services are being held Tuesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Jim Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com