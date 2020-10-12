LEIPSIC — James M. Maas, 72 of Leipsic died 10:51 p.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 8, 1948, in Lima to the late Bernard and Ann (Roebke) Maas. On November 14, 1970, he married Linda Niese and she survives in Leipsic.

Other survivors include three children: Jamie Maas of Pandora, Jeremy Maas of Gilboa and Heather (Nathan) Alt of Ottawa; four grandchildren: Faith Butler, Ali Maas, Liam James Alt and Josie Lynn Alt; a sister, Darlene (Ray) Brown of Lima and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two children: Jody Maas and Andrew James Maas; and two brothers: John Maas and Gary Maas.

Jim retired from the Putnam County Garage in Maintenance. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic, Ottawa VFW, Gilboa American Legion, Leipsic Fish and Hunt Club and the North American Hunting Club. James was a US Army veteran serving in Vietnam and earning a Purple Heart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Legos with his grandson and Euchre. He especially loved spending time with his family.

A funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Fr. William Pifher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Ottawa Am. Legion and VFW. In keeping with social distancing, visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic as well as one hour prior to the funeral at St. Mary's Parish Life Center. A VFW service will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required at the funeral home and church.

Memorial donations may be made to the church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com