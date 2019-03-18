NEW CLEVELAND — James N. Meyer, 76, was born February 27, 1943 in Ottawa to the late Alfred and Frances (Niese) Meyer. He was reunited with the love of his life, Rita, at 2:05 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019. He attended Glandorf High School, and on October 1, 1966 he married Rita Westrick (deceased). Together they shared fifty-one years of life filled with family memories.

Jim is survived by three children: Kathy (Jeff) Herman of Ottawa, Jeff (Jenny) Meyer of Pandora, and Mike (Melissa) Meyer of Ottawa. Over the years, ten grandchildren were added to the family: Kayla, Kelsey, Breanne, Samantha, and Lexie Herman, Nick, Andrew, and Brad Meyer, and Cody and Paige Meyer. Siblings surviving are John (Joan) Meyer, Marie (John) Hoorman, Norm (Janet) Meyer, Bill (Kate) Meyer, Elmer (Sharon) Meyer, Frank Meyer, and Alice (David) Maas. He is also survived by in-laws: Carol Meyer, Pat Meyer, Sharon Meyer, and John (Marlene) Westrick. Jim was preceded in death by a son: Gary; brothers: Tom, Bob, and Dick Meyer; sister and brother-in-law: Pat and Frosty Snow.

Jim was dedicated to taking care of his family as an employee of GM in Defiance. He also spent time in service to his country as a member of the Ohio Army National Guard. When not working, he loved fishing, gardening, taking care of his fruit trees, playing cards (especially Solitaire and Hands and Foot), and spending time with family. Jim also enjoyed adding to his collection of Red Ryder BB guns, wheat pennies, and ever-sharp pencils. Throughout his life, Jim was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, a life-time member of Leipsic Fishing and Hunting, Miller City Sportsman Club, and the Ottawa Knights of Columbus.

The funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Cleveland with Monsignor Charles E. Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic where a scripture service will be held at 1:45 p.m. and a K of C rosary service will be at 7:30 p.m.

Memorials may be given in Jim's memory to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, Holy Family Catholic Church, or an organization of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to [email protected]