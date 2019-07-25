COLUMBUS GROVE — James F. Meyer, 76 of Columbus Grove died 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lima Manor.

He was born August 11, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Eugene and Dorothy (Poltrock) Meyer. He was raised in Fort Wayne, IN by his father and stepmother, Meriam (Nash) Meyer who preceded him in death. On April 23, 1976, he married Shirley Worline Davidson who survives in Columbus Grove.

James retired from the Army National Guard 1960-1988. He was a Vietnam Veteran and received the Purple Heart. He was a letter carrier for the post office and retired on April 1, 2001. He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign War Post 9648 in Columbus Grove. He loved bowling, traveling with his family and friends, and liked to fish when he could.

Survivors include a son, Cameron Todd Meyer and a daughter, Teri Lynne Meyer Parris, both of Colorado; 2 stepdaughters, Nancy A. Matteson and Vickie L. Davidson, both of Columbus Grove; a stepson, John D. Davidson of Phoenix, AZ; 2 brothers, Steve Meyer and Robert (Julia) Meyer, both of Fort Wayne, IN; 2 sisters, Barbara (Mark) Hever and Janet (Pete) Gabet, both of Fort Wayne, IN; 5 grandsons; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Theresa M. Cirigliano.

A Memorial Service will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Columbus Grove with Pastor Geoff Eubank officiating. Military Rites by the Columbus Grove VFW will follow the service. Visiting hours will be held 1 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfhatgrove.com.