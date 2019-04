WAPAKONETA — James E. "Jim" Miller, 72, died at 3:40 p.m. April 11, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin at 4 p.m. April 20 at Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, where arrangements are incomplete.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. April 20 at the funeral home.