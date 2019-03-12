OREGON — James R. Murray, 63, of Oregon, OH, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, MI. He was born in Port Clinton, OH on April 8, 1955, a son of the late Robert & Dorothy (Young) Murray.

For many years, Jim was the the band director at Oak Harbor High School, and retired from Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools as the Internet Technologies Director. For the last several years, he was an instructor of music at Lourdes University, Sylvania, OH.

On June 29, 1996, he married the former Pat Oedy, and she survives. Also surviving are brothers & sisters-in-law, William & Jane Oedy, Fr. Tom Oedy, and Gary & Diana (Oedy) Meyer; Niece, Jennifer (Murray) Scholz, and her husband Jason; Great Nephew & Niece, Aidan Scholz and Olivia Scholz; Nieces & Nephews (by marriage), Alan & Kristine (deceased) Tripp, Michael & Dawn Oedy, Chris & Jill (Oedy) Inkrott, Brian & Kelly (Oedy) Niese, Craig & Wendy (Meyer) Imm, Ryan & Kelly Meyer, Christopher Meyer & fiancé Kristy Birkemeier; Great Nieces & Nephews (by marriage), Kelsey & Kasey Tripp, Collin & Tessa Oedy, Logan, Reese, & Mason Inkrott, Will & Liz Niese. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Tom Murray.

Friends may call from 7-9 PM Wednesday and 2-8 PM Thursday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, OH. The Rosary will be recited at 8:30 PM Wednesday and a Scripture Service will be held at 8:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Friday, March 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Bono, OH, with the Fr. Tom Oedy officiating. Following the Mass, a luncheon will be held at Maumee Bay State Park. A Graveside Service will be held at 4:30 PM Friday at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Miller City, OH. Those planning on making a memorial contributions are asked to please consider, Boys Town, 100 Flanagan Blvd, Boys Town, NE 68010; Foundation for Life, 3454 Oak Alley Ct., Ste. 211, Toledo, OH 43606; St. Louis Soup Kitchen, Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 Sixth St., Toledo, OH 43605, or Masses. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.