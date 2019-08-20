WAPAKONETA — James E. "Jim" Newlun, age 66, was called home to the Lord at 6:52 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Jim was born March 4, 1953, in Columbus, OH, to Richard J. Newlun and Georgia (Scott) Newlun Prater who both preceded him in death. On August 22, 1997, he married the love of his life, Cherre (Place) Newlun.

Jim attended Lima Senior High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jim worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for many years out of Local Union #18. He loved hot rod cars, was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and he was a member of the Sons of Arthritis Motorcycle Club. Jim loved the Lord and was a member of Lima First Nazarene Church. He was an animal lover and especially loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Cherre Newlun of Wapakoneta; three children, Linda "Suzie" (Derek) Welker of Schertz, TX, Shirley McLeod of LaVernia, TX, and Gregg Burgoon of Lima; eight grandchildren, Emily, Haley and Aiden Welker; Shelby, Kolby, Kenedi and Judge McLeod and Brett Burgoon; four brothers, Joseph (Tammy) McDonnell of Lima, William (Tracy) McDonnell of Alger, Jeffrey Prater of Sierra Vista, AZ, Darin (Brenda) Prater of Stephens City, VA; four sisters, Linda (Bob) Spinelli of Erie, PA, Sharon Lehew of Stephens City, VA, Lorisa (Todd) Davis of Bushnell, FL, and Shona (Ron) Lapsley of Stephens City, VA, sister-in-law, Paula Newlun of Lima, his Emotional Support Dog, Bella and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his father and mother, he is preceded in death by his two step-fathers, Kenneth McDonnell and Pastor Wayne Prater and a brother, Robert R. Newlun.

Memorial services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Dan Campbell will officiate the service. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army and the V.F.W. #1275.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, and one hour prior to the memorial service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deb's Dogs

