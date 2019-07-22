NEW BREMEN — James H. Nieter, age 73, of New Bremen, died unexpectedly at his residence. He was born on February 27, 1946 in St. Marys, the son of the late Virgel H. and Mary Ann (Fischer) Nieter. He had formerly been married to Phyllis (Gdula) Nieter who survives in Union, Ohio. Also surviving are his children: Tony (Scarlet) Nieter of Kalispell, Montana, Jack (Michelle Ballman) Nieter of Miamisburg, Ohio, John (Kristin) Nieter of Homewood, Illinois, Denise (Kory) Nieter-Kruse of Delphos, Ohio, Danielle Nieter of San Leandro, California, Samantha (C.J.) Pike of Marion, Ohio, his ten grandchildren: Sophia, Raquel, and Natalie Nieter, Evan and Elizabeth Nieter, Alexa (Tara Lowe) and Braytan (Kayla) Kruse, Callie, Lillie, and James Pike, and his great-grandchildren: Liliana Hanf and Brayla Kruse, as well as his sisters: Peggy (Don) Leugers of New Bremen, and Jane (Steve) Clark of Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Jim was a 1964 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, and he served his country in the National Guard. Jim maintained the family farm for many years while also serving the community as Auglaize County Dog Warden. After that chapter, Jim continued a career at Setex (St. Mary's) for decades until his retirement in 2017. Jim was a quiet but loving man who enjoyed taking fishing and hunting trips with his family. He also enjoyed traveling around the country to visit his children which also allowed him to attend his grandchildren's various activities.

There will be services held at later date. The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.