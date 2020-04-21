OTTAWA — James Okuley Sr., 89, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 5:10 am at the Meadows of Leipsic after a short illness. Jim was born July 12, 1930 in Holgate Ohio to Jacob and Laverne (Provost) Okuley, both deceased, and grew up near North Creek. He married Ruth Eis on October 2, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in North Creek, Ohio, celebrating 61 years of marriage with the love of his life. Ruth preceded him in death on September 21, 2016.

He is a 1948 graduate of Miller City-New Cleveland High School. Jim retired from GTE Phillips, Ottawa in 1992 after 44 years of service. He was a previous parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in North Creek. He was also a former member of the Ohio Polka Boosters. Jim loved being with his grandkids and great grandkids, he had a green thumb, a love for the outdoors and he enjoyed going to flea markets.

Jim is a father to two daughters and three sons, a grandfather to 14, a great-grandfather to 33, and a great-great grandfather to 2.

Jim's children are: Pat (Nolan) Gyetvai, rural Continental, Linda (Marty) Schroeder, New Cleveland, Jim Jr. (Arlene) Okuley, Continental, Bruce (Carole) Okuley and Tony Okuley, Bluffton.

He is the oldest of his family and is survived by all his siblings, Gene Okuley, Leipsic, Kathleen (Bill) Klausing, Ottawa, Gary Okuley, Ottawa; Dick (Karen) Okuley, Glandorf and Jake Jr., (Deb) Okuley, North Creek.

He is also survived by his in-laws, Donna (Darrell) Curtis, Betty Guilde and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his in-laws Carol Okuley; Irene Okuley, John Eis, Jeanette and Byron Brink; Dick Guilde, Evelyn and Ray Shorts, Karen and Willie Meyer and Marvin Eis.

Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be conducted by Deacon Doyle Erford at St. Joseph's Cemetery, North Creek on Friday. A celebration of life reception will be held for family and friends at a later date, time and location when the Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Please consider sharing your condolences at: www.lovefuneralhome.com, making a memorial donation to Putnam County Hospice or to a .