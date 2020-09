NEW BREMEN — James P. Pape, 72, died at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Church of the Holy Redeemer, New Bremen. The Rev. Fr. Thomas Dorn and Deacon Greg Bornhorst will officiate. Interment will follow in German Protestant Cemetery, New Bremen.

Friends may call from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are by Gilbert-Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen.