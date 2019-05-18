LIMA — James H. "Jim" Parmenter, age 91, passed away at 5:45 p.m, May 12, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Jim was born February 5, 1928 in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Neil and Alice (Beery) Parmenter. On May 30, 1951 he married the love of his life, Marilyn (Thorburn) Parmenter, who survives in Lima.

Jim was a 1946 graduate of Lima Central High School and a 1950 graduate of the College of Wooster where he played drums in the band. He owned and operated the Parmenter Printing Company until 1977 and retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation in 1995. Jim was an active member and supporter of the Lima community for many years, having belonged to the Lima Rotary Club, Lions Club, Jaycees, Lima Symphony, and the Boy Scouts of America Shawnee Council. He was a member of the Lima Eagles Aeries # 370, Lima Lodge #205 Free and Accepted Masons and the Lima Elks Lodge #54. He and Marilyn enjoyed formal dancing with the Lima Cotillion Club for many years. Jim was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church. where he and Marilyn sang in the choir for many years. Jim proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in Berlin during the Korean war. He was an avid reader, music lover and ardent Buckeye, Patriot and Red Sox fan. Jim always enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He was especially proud of his granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Parmenter of Lima; daughter, Cindy (Mike) McFarland of Lima; son, Rick (Robin) Parmenter of Sudbury, MA; two granddaughters, Nicole and Jessica Parmenter; and two nieces, Lana (Rev. David) Gerber of Cridersville, and Kay Monus of Lima.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Parmenter, and sister, Ruth Ann (Lyle) Barber.

Jim's wishes were that no services be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to The or to The .

