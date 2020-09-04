James Peck

OTTAWA — James Alfred Peck, 81, of Ottawa, formerly of Miller City, died 10:09 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Putnam Heritage Assisted Living, Ottawa. He was born February 13, 1939 in New Bavaria to the late Alfred and Irene (Steffes) Peck.

James is survived by a brother: Lawrence (Joan) Peck of Kalida; nephews and nieces: Rick (Ruth) Peck of Cloverdale, Karl (Julie) Peck, Ron (Lesley) Peck, Larry (Ashley) Peck, all of Kalida, Janet Luna of Deshler, Bonnie (Ron) Knueve of Kalida, Ann (Sam) Warnecke of Oklahoma, and Mary (Rick) Kortokrax of Kalida; and his aunts: Betty (Kenny) O'Shaughnessey of Monroeville, IN, and Josephine Elms of Colorado.

James was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and the Ottawa K of C. He had worked for the railroad and then G.M. driving truck.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

