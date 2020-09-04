1/1
James Peck
OTTAWA — James Alfred Peck, 81, of Ottawa, formerly of Miller City, died 10:09 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Putnam Heritage Assisted Living, Ottawa. He was born February 13, 1939 in New Bavaria to the late Alfred and Irene (Steffes) Peck.

James is survived by a brother: Lawrence (Joan) Peck of Kalida; nephews and nieces: Rick (Ruth) Peck of Cloverdale, Karl (Julie) Peck, Ron (Lesley) Peck, Larry (Ashley) Peck, all of Kalida, Janet Luna of Deshler, Bonnie (Ron) Knueve of Kalida, Ann (Sam) Warnecke of Oklahoma, and Mary (Rick) Kortokrax of Kalida; and his aunts: Betty (Kenny) O'Shaughnessey of Monroeville, IN, and Josephine Elms of Colorado.

James was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and the Ottawa K of C. He had worked for the railroad and then G.M. driving truck.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
