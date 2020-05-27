LIMA — James (Jim) B. Quatman, 66, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer with family by his side on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Lima, Ohio, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. As a lifelong educator and man of great faith, he lived his life committed to motivating people to be their best selves, making the best of every situation, and appreciating the many blessings in his life. Jim's career in education spanned over 30 years and entailed many roles from coaching to teaching to administration across the state of Ohio. Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Teresa (nee King), daughters Carmen, Catherine (Eric) Yates, and Lauren (David) Teuschler, 4 grandchildren, 7 siblings, and a host of brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, and a niece. His faith, kindness, and determined spirit was an inspiration to many and will be missed by all. Online condolences may be expressed at evansfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations be made to:Milford Schools Foundation in Milford, Ohio - Label in honor of James B. Quatman or Lima Central Catholic - Catherine Quatman Scholarship Fund or St. Andrew Church in Milford, Ohio.
Published in The Lima News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.