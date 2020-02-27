LIMA — James "Jim" R. Brown, age 78, went to be with the Lord on February 26, 2020, at 4:30 pm, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Jim was born November 8, 1941, in Bellefontaine, OH, to Donald and Matilda "Tillie" (McAlexander) Brown who preceded him in death. On April 16, 1983, he married Louise D. (Spencer) Brown who survives in Lima.

Jim was a 1959 graduate of Alger High School. He had spent his career as an electrician for 34 years with the Ohio Department of Transportation retiring in 1996. Jim had been attending the Rousculp Church of Christ. He loved to fly and appreciated planes of all sorts. Most of all he loved his Lord and Savior and reading his bible.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children: Rita (Dean) Nichelson of Harrod, OH, Lisa (John) Currence of Alger, OH, Michael Brennan of Lima, OH, Dan Brennan of Cridersville, OH and Stephanie (Jim) Brennan-Crawford of Syracuse, NY, 10 grandchildren: Danielle (Brenden) Mitchell, Craig (Sarah) Nichelson, Rikki (Stephen) Berrill, Matthew (Emily) Romig, Zach (Corey) Romig, Kristin (Adam) Kaplan, Brittany (Logan) Gustafson, Sallie Crawford, Lindsey Crawford and Ashley Brennan, 9 great grandchildren: Leah Mitchell, Jenna Nichelson, Elyse Mitchell, David Nichelson, Makena Mitchell, Jonathan Nichelson, Kayla Kaplan, Avery Kaplan and David Allen Brennan, a sister, Bonnie (Steve) Campbell of Harrod, OH, a sister in-law, Deskie Gifford of Jamestown, OH and a brother, Rev. Thomas Brown of Lima, OH. He was preceded in death by 2 sons: Tom Brennan and Patrick Brennan, a sister in-law, Shirley Brown, a brother in-law, Dan Booher and a nephew, Danny Booher.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. Kenny Rader. Burial will be in Huntsville Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.