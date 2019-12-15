LIMA — James E. Rady, age 97, of Lima, Ohio and native of Roachdale, IN, died

9:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Springview Manor. He was born Nov.

4, 1922 in Montgomery County, Indiana to Charles P. and Marie Galbreath

Rady, who preceded him in death. On Nov. 14, 1948, he married Patty Lou

Ryan, who preceded him in death Feb. 17, 1979. He married Roberta Ross

Rady Dec. 21, 1979, who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Mr. Rady graduated from Roachdale High School (1940), Roachdale, IN. He

earned an AB degree and an MS degree from Indiana University: a BA

degree from Indiana State College; graduate study in School

Administration at Indiana State College and at Ball State University.

He retired from Indiana public education in 1973 having served as

principal/teacher at Clinton Center School, Putnam County, IN, a teacher

at Crawfordsville, IN and director of public relations for Anderson

Community Schools, Anderson, IN. He was director of public relations

for Indiana High School Athletic Association. He was a member of

Indiana and National Retired Teachers Associations.

He served our nation in WW II in the U.S. Coast Guard; and in the U.S.

Army during the Korean and Vietnam Wars retiring from the military after

26 years as a Major.

Additional survivors include 5 daughters: Deborah A. (Bob Arney)

Peckinpaugh of North Vernon, IN, Beverly A. (James) Giesler of Madeira

Beach, FL, Christina L. (Norman) Beckwith of Oakley, MI, Becky (Mark)

Fox of Lima, Jerry E. (Bill) Wools of Anderson, IN: brothers Charles W.

Rady of Roachdale, IN and Patrick S. (Margaret) Rady of Terra Haute, IN;

12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several nieces and

nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law Cathy L. and Glenn

Nichols and 3 sisters Rosemary Priest, Betty J. Baird and Marjorie

Chittenden.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 2 to 3 p.m. and

the funeral service will follow at 3 with Rev. Tom Shobe and Rev. Justin

Musto officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to Heifer International or the

. Online condolences may be shared at

BayliffAndSon.com