LIMA — James M. "Diamond Jim" Raines, 79, died at 6:47 p.m. Dec. 18, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Elks Lodge of Sorrow service will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. The Rev. Wanda Werking will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Friends may call three hours prior to services at the funeral home