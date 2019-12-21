LIMA — James M. "Diamond Jim" Raines, 79, of Lima passed away at 6:47 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center as a result of an accident on December 17th.

He was born on August 23, 1940 in Middlesboro, KY to Frank and Marie (Margraves) Raines, who both preceded him in death. He married Betty Ellison on November 25, 1983, who survives in Lima.

Jim was the former owner of Raines Jewelry, which he had owned for 15 years and retired in 2006. He was a member of the Masons, the Eagles Aerie #370, the Moose Lodge 199 and the Elks Lodge 54, where he loved to pull tickets. He loved to play golf and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and a former fan of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Surviving in addition to his wife Betty are his son Steve (Linda) Raines of Cridersville; his grandchildren Josh and Lacey; his four great-grandchildren; his brother Carl Raines of Lima; his sister Carolyn Stoltzenburg of Wapak.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Ruby Raines; his two infant daughters, his brothers Bill, Jerry and Frankie Raines; his sisters Jeanette, Fay and Diane.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, where an Elks Lodge of Sorrow service will be held at 6:00 PM.

Funeral services will immediately follow the Elks service on Monday at the funeral home with Rev. Wanda Werking officiating.

Private entombment will be in the Memorial Park Mausoleum, at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com