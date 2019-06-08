BLUFFTON —James Allen Ream, 70, passed away June 7, 2019 at his residence in Lima. Jim was born December 29, 1948 in Bluffton to the late Claude and Marcine (Ingalls) Ream who preceded him in death. On February 23, 1969 he married Linda Williams Ream who survives.

Jim worked at Phillips Corporation in Ottawa was a member of High Street Freewill Baptist Church in Ada.

Survivors also include a daughter, Melissa Welch of Lima; a son, Christopher Ream of Lima; four grandchildren, Michael Ream of Del Ray Beach, Florida, Michelle (Eric) Coleman of Bluffton, Mariah Welch of Dayton, Sierra (Caleb) Brooks of Beaverdam; four great-grandchildren, Lillian Coleman, Olivia Coleman, MacKenzie Coleman, Marshall Brooks; a brother, Tom (Linda) Ream of Ada; and two sisters, Jean Ann Ream of Bluffton and Claudia Schiffke of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Al Ream.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Bill Wolford officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton where military honors will take place. Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 - 8:00 pm and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to High Street Freewill Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.