LIMA — James 'Jim' Reams age 58, of Lima passed away at 9:04 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born May 9, 1961 to the late James Russel Reams and Jaqueline Sue (McCluer) Lyons who survives in Elida.

Jim was a Marine who continued to support the Veterans. He was a member of The Gathering Place. Jim was a Jack of all Trades…He volunteered at the food pantry, supported his veterans and the Chained Eagles of Ohio non profit organization. Jim loved his dogs and definitely his HARLEY.

Additional survivors include a fiancée; Deborah Daily, daughters; Brandie Plaugher Reams and Jessica Blauvelt both of Lima and a son' Russell (Tiffany) Reams of Florida, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, 5 sisters; Cheryl (Rob) Holbrook, Annette Martin both of Lima, Christina (Tom) Huber, Vivetta Segovia both of Texas and Kathy (Robert) Shaffer of Spencerville, plus several nieces and nephews who adored him.

Jim was preceded in death by a wonderful step-father; Alonzo B. Lyons

Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Gathering Place in Elida.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family or Bayliff & Son Funeral Home to help with services and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

Arrangements by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.