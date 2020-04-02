SPENCERVILLE — James "Jim" D. Rex, age 83, passed away April 1, 2020, at 1:15 pm, at his residence. Jim was born January 4, 1937, in Lima, OH, to Dale B. and Kathryn (Young) Rex who preceded him in death. On August 23, 1958, he married Judy J. (Reeder) Rex who survives in Spencerville.

Jim was a 1955 graduate of the Lima South High School. After high school he worked for Allen County Sanitary Engineers Office from which he retired in 1988 after 30 years. Then he was a partner with Surveyors Inc. for 10 years. Jim also had worked for Kohli and Kaliher as a surveyor and with Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes as an associate for 8 years and then the Spencerville Subway and Shell station. Jim was a former member of the High St. United Methodist Church in Lima. He then transferred to the Trinity United Methodist Church in Spencerville. Jim was the past-president of the Lima Area Jaycees and had also served on the March of Dimes and the District Scout Board for Shawnee Council for the Boy Scouts, and then a Scout Master for Troop #50 in Lima. Jim truly loved being a Mason and some of his positions included: Pastmaster of the Lima Lodge #205 F.A.M., Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 10th Masonic District, Past High Priest of Lima Chapter 49 R.A.M., past Illustrious Master of Lima Council #20 Royal and Selected Masters, Past Commander of Shawnee Commandry #14, member of Ohio Priory # 18 Knight of York Cross of Honor, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Valley of Toledo, 33rd Degree Mason and Past Worthy Patron of the Eastern Stars Spencerville Chapter. Jim loved following his grandchildren and great grandchildren in all of their activities. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals fan. Jim will be remembered as being a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and a true gentleman.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children: J. Dale (Sharon) Rex II of Spencerville, OH, Janell Golliher of Lima, OH, Janeen Rex of Spencerville, OH and John (Kelley) Rex of Bloomfield Hills, MI, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a sister, Linda J. (Jim) Neuenschwander of Granville, OH, a brother, Mike J. Rex of Columbus, OH, and a sister in-law, Sue Rex of Lima, OH. He was preceded in death by a son in-law, Charles Golliher and a brother, Vernon Rex.

There will a private family service held at a later date at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Following the service burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Rev. Josh Andrews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when it's safe to do so. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerville Food Pantry or the .