ELIDA — James "Jimmy" M. Reyes, 24, died at 6:53 PM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born May 13, 1995 in Gathersburg, MD., a son of Robert Reyes and Kimberly K. Bishop Moore. His father and step mother Effie Reyes survive in Middletown, MD and his mother and step father Shawn Moore survive in Salisbury, MD. On May 20, 2017 he married Brittany N. Moening, who survives along with their eleven month old daughter Ember Angelina Reyes.

Jimmy was a 2013 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, MD and a 2016 graduate of UNOH in Diesel High Performance Engines. He worked at Nutrien in Lima as an Area Mechanic.

Also surviving are his siblings; Kristy (Brian) Spickler of Hedgesville, WV, Dustin Reyes of Hagerstown, MD and Katie Reyes of Hatboro, PA.; step brother Andrew Hall of Middletown, MD; as well as Logan and Riley Dow; his mother and father-in-law; Darrell and Deborah Kellermeyer of Elida and Scott Moening of Lima; brothers and sister-in-law; Jason (Jenny) Kellermeyer of Cleveland and Gabriel Kellermeyer of Manhattan,NY. and Alexandria Moening of Lima; grandparents; Bill and Gail Bishop of Berlin, MD, Carol Luke, Don and Patty Luke and Steve and Gloria Moening, all of Lima.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Angelina and Juan Reyes and Art and Betty Kellermeyer; and brother-in-law James Adam Kellermeyer.

Jimmy grew-up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland riding four-wheelers, hunting, fishing and enjoying time with friends and family all across the state. He loved going to the cabin in West Virginia with his father and family. As a teen Jimmy wrestled, boxed, raced lawnmowers, worked hard every day and was a fire cadet in his hometown fire company. After graduating high school, he went on to UNOH. While in Ohio he met the love of his life, Brittany. They married and have a beautiful baby girl, Ember Angelina. Together they bought a small mini farm and raised cattle, donkeys, chickens, and goats. He and Brittany were members of New Life Church International. He lived every minute of his life to the fullest. In his short 24 years he accomplished what many never manage in their lifetime. Jimmy never met a stranger and the people he met stayed his friends forever. He had a heart of gold, a smile that lit up the room, and an amazing laugh that filled our souls with joy. He will be missed by so many but his legacy will live on in our stories, actions, and in his beautiful baby girl.

The family will receive family and friends from 4 until 6 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

A memorial service will be at 6 PM Saturday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Darnell K. Williams, Sr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his wife Brittany Reyes for his daughter's education fund.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]