COLDWATER — James (Jim) H. Reynolds, age 64, of Coldwater, Ohio, passed away at 3:57 am on Sat. August 3, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health Systems surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born on Feb. 25, 1955, in Lima, Ohio to David and Elizabeth Reynolds who preceded him in death. On Oct. 18, 1974, he married Cheryl Van Schoyck in Westminster, Ohio and she survives.

Jim retired as a machinist and utility worker at the former AAP in St. Mary's, Ohio. Jim was a United States Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 470, Coldwater, Ohio. Jim loved old cars, war movies and spoiling his grandchildren rotten.

Survived by his loving family, Son; Herbert (Sonja) Reynolds of Livingston, TN, Daughter; Stephanie (Thomas) Kleismit of Arcanum, Ohio. Sisters; Barb Wingate of Lima and Sue Reynolds of Columbus. Brothers; John (Mae) Reynolds of Lima, and Don (Cathy) Reynolds of Greenville. Jim is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 4 nephews and his beautiful dog Gracie.

Visitation will be held at the Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Services will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Dave Stanford officiating. Military Rites will be performed following the service at the funeral home by VFW Post 1275.

