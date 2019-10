ST. MARYS — James "Jim" A. Ruwoldt, 72, died at 8:31 p.m. Oct. 7, 2019, at Vancrest of St. Marys.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys. The Rev. Lynn Huffman will officiate. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.