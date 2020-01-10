DELPHOS — James Sanders, 61, of Delphos, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at

9:46 p.m. at his residence.

He was born December 11 , 1958, at St. Rita's Mecdical Center to Anthony F and Dorothy B. (Hellman) Sanders, who preceded

him in death. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Tamara L. Robey, who survives.

He is survived by three sons, Brandon Lee (Jenn) Sanders of Westminster, Aaron Anthony Sanders of Delphos, and Adam Michael (Jenna) Sanders of Delphos; one daughter, Bridgette Leanne (Kody) Dove, of Harrod; four brothers, John (Donna) Sanders of Defiance, Bob Sanders of Ottoville, Larry (Judy) Sanders of Ottawa, Mike Sanders of Delphos; Two sisters, Janice (Dan) Schimmoeller of Perrysburg, Diane (Bart) Baldauf of Ft. Jennings; eight grandchildren, Logan, Gavin, Lia, and Lucy Sanders, Christian, Aiden, Ellie, and Isaac Dove.

James was a graduate of Ottoville High School. He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Lima, Ohio. He worked at General Dynamics Land Division for ten years as a welder. He then worked at Cooper Tire and Rubber, Findlay, Ohio for 27 years. He loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. He really enjoyed working with his hands, especially gardening, woodworking, metal fabrication, and building various projects at home. What James enjoyed most was spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Pastor Nathan Branim will officiate. Burial will follow in Carmen Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship Church, Lima, Ohio.

