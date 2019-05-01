James Schleter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Schleter.
Service Information
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-229-2300
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIMA — James B. Schleter, 55, passed away at 6:02 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home.

James was born on November 8, 1963, in Montpelier, OH, to James and Eileen (Durbin) Schleter who survive in Lima.

James acquired a master's degree in business then went on to work for and retire from Chase Bank as a Sr. IT Manager. He enjoyed working on his house and greatly loved all his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his parents, sister Annette (Brian) McClintock of South Bend, IN, four brothers: Dan (Angie) Schleter of Dublin, OH, Gary Schleter of Wapakoneta, Greg Schleter of Lima, and David (Teresa) Schleter of The Plains, OH, many nieces and nephews: Bob and Joe McClintock, Nick, Luke, John, Grace, Steven, Tate, Trevor, Adam, Allie and Kyle Schleter.

He was preceded in death by a niece, Tara Cutlip.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Johns Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio. Father Ed Schleter will officiate. Burial of Ashes will be at Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul in Lima, OH.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .
Published in The Lima News from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.