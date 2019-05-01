LIMA — James B. Schleter, 55, passed away at 6:02 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home.

James was born on November 8, 1963, in Montpelier, OH, to James and Eileen (Durbin) Schleter who survive in Lima.

James acquired a master's degree in business then went on to work for and retire from Chase Bank as a Sr. IT Manager. He enjoyed working on his house and greatly loved all his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his parents, sister Annette (Brian) McClintock of South Bend, IN, four brothers: Dan (Angie) Schleter of Dublin, OH, Gary Schleter of Wapakoneta, Greg Schleter of Lima, and David (Teresa) Schleter of The Plains, OH, many nieces and nephews: Bob and Joe McClintock, Nick, Luke, John, Grace, Steven, Tate, Trevor, Adam, Allie and Kyle Schleter.

He was preceded in death by a niece, Tara Cutlip.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Johns Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio. Father Ed Schleter will officiate. Burial of Ashes will be at Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul in Lima, OH.

