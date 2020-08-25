James Schmenk

LIMA — James "Jim" L. Schmenk 89, died at 6:55 AM on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio.

Jim was born on April 19, 1931, in Ottawa, Ohio, to the late Lewis H. Schmenk and Marguerite (Heckford) Schmenk. On September 13, 1958, he married Carol (Murray) Schmenk who survives in Lima.

Jim graduated from St. Gerard High School and Ohio Northern University. He joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany with the Signal Corps during the Korean War. He served as Lima City Engineer, Lima City Sanitary Engineer, and Deputy Director of the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 1. He finished his career as Allen County Engineer. Jim was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church and their Holy Name Society. He was a member of the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers, the Knights of Columbus, Photography Society of America, VFW Post 1275, American Legion, Serra Club and the Sierra Club.

He is survived by his son, Eric Schmenk, of Lima, OH, daughter, Marianne Bradshaw, of Lima, OH and daughter, Julie (Joe) Callan, of Las Vegas, NV; four grandchildren, Janina Bradshaw, Kacey Bradshaw, Sean Callan and Ryan Callan.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Fox.

The family would like to thank the staff of Springview Manor for the compassionate care they provided to Jim during his stay.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church. Due to health concerns; a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church. Father Mike Sergi will officiate.

Interment will be in Gethsemani Cemetery immediately after Mass.

Please make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard's Catholic Church, 240 W. Robb, Lima, Ohio 45801 or USO, 2111 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia 22201.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.