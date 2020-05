Or Copy this URL to Share

ST. MARYS —James P. Schmerge, 63, died at 12:10 a.m. May 18, 2020, at his daughter's residence. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys. Father Barry Stechschulte will officiate. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, St. Marys. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to services at the funeral home.



