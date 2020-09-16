1/1
James Shook
1927 - 2020
DELPHOS — James Edward Shook, 93, died at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos, Ohio.

James was born on September 8, 1927, in Allentown, Ohio, to the late Emery Shook and Geraldine (Morris) Shook.

James formerly attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elida. He had been involved in several car clubs and in show cars. He retired from Teledyne.

He is survived by nieces & nephews: David Shook, Kevin (Barb) Shook, Diane (Randy) Cattell, Linda Groat and Becky (Lonnie) Woods.

Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Shook; a sister, Arlene (Don) Price; Sister-In-Law, Julia Shook; and nephew, Michael Shook.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020. Pastor Larry Molaski will officiate. Interment will be in Allentown Cemetery, Allentown, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital and Danny Thomas Hospital (Leukemia).

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Allentown Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
