DELPHOS — James Edward Shook, 93, died at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos, Ohio.

James was born on September 8, 1927, in Allentown, Ohio, to the late Emery Shook and Geraldine (Morris) Shook.

James formerly attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elida. He had been involved in several car clubs and in show cars. He retired from Teledyne.

He is survived by nieces & nephews: David Shook, Kevin (Barb) Shook, Diane (Randy) Cattell, Linda Groat and Becky (Lonnie) Woods.

Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Shook; a sister, Arlene (Don) Price; Sister-In-Law, Julia Shook; and nephew, Michael Shook.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020. Pastor Larry Molaski will officiate. Interment will be in Allentown Cemetery, Allentown, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital and Danny Thomas Hospital (Leukemia).

