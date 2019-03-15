LIMA — James R. Shrider, 86, passed away at 8:18 am March 14, 2019 at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

He was born January 31, 1933 in Lima to George Fred and Pearl L. (Burkholder) Shrider Jr. who preceded him in death. On August 14, 1974 he married Sharon K. Shock who survives in Lima.

Jim retired as the Village Administrator of Elida, former general manager of Sharon Utilities, and had worked for First National and Tower National Bank. Jim was a very active member of the community being Past President of Lima Noon Optimist Club, and Past Governor of the Ohio District of Optimist International, YMCA, Northland Neighborhood Assoc., Lima City Council, Chamber of Commerce, Shawnee School Board, Shawnee Athletic Boosters, Apollo School, Child Assault Prevention, and the .

Survivors include: 3 Sons, Gary (Sherry) Shrider of Canton, David (Chris) Shrider of Lima, Brian (Sarah) Corwin of Lima; a Daughter, Kathy (Rob) Kohli of Lima; a Brother, Donald E. Shrider of Lima; 2 Sisters, Myra (Robert) French of Spencerville, Karen (Edward) Trevino of Lima; Grandchildren, Trista L. Shrider, Ashley M. Shrider, Ian R. Shrider, Nathaniel (Gina) Shrider, David Douglas (Lauren) Shrider, Jeff (Allie) Frueh, Elizabeth (Derek) Lingenfelter, Jenna Kohli, Brooklie P. Corwin, Alexander Corwin, Madeline G. Corwin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: 2 Brothers, Michael Shrider and George Fred Shrider III.

Friends may call from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm Sunday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Services will be 11:00 am Monday at Shawnee Chapel with Rev. Tim Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the VFW Post 1275 and the U.S. Air Force.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Noon Optimist Foundation or .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.