James Simon (1938 - 2019)
Obituary
CHATSWORTH — Mr. James "Jim" William Simon age 80 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his residence. Jim was an associate member of the American Legion Post 167 of Chatsworth. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching NACAR, hockey, and Alabama football. He was also a member of Lima Electricians Union and Indian Lake Moose and Eagles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Simon, Sr. and Gertrude Simon; and a brother, Joseph Simon, Jr. Survivors include wife of 24 years, Dawn Walker-Simon of Chatsworth; daughters and sons-in-law, Ancilean & Roger Boyer, Deborah & David Heinfeld, and Tina & Chris Welker all of Celina, Ohio; step-son and spouse, Michael & Sandy Walker of Louisville, Kentucky; step-daughters and spouse, Amy Walker of Dunbar, Pennsylvania and Jennifer & Jeff Miller of Lakeview, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Richard & Judy Simon of Brookville, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater. Friends may call from noon until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to State of the Heart care. Condolences can be left at hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
