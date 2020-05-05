LIMA — James R. (Randy) Soules, 50, passed away unexpectedly at his Lima residence on April 14, 2020. Randy was born July 27, 1969, in Warren, MI. He graduated from Linden High School (MI) in 1987 and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Communications from Western Michigan University. Randy's love and life-long participation in music began when he took up the alto saxophone in the 5th grade. He was involved in music programs through high school and was a 5-year member of the Bronco Marching Band in college. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, Delta Iota Chapter, Professional Music Fraternity for Men. In 1986 he joined the brass line of the Star of Indiana Drum and Bugle Corps from Bloomington, IN, marched for 5 years, and participated in the alumni corps in 2004 and 2010. He later joined the Star United Drum and Bugle Corps and competed in DCA for 6 gold-medal seasons. Randy moved to Lima in the mid-90's to take a position at WTLW and eventually moved to The Ad-Man and Anne Decker Marketing. In June 2014 he joined the staff at Your Hometown Stations as a Production Editor. He produced hundreds of commercials in the local area, starting behind the camera all the way to editing the final product. He got a kick out of seeing "his" commercials on air. Nine years ago his love for music led him to join the Lima Area Concert Band. He was on their Board of Directors, and in charge of a special 50th anniversary project. If you knew Randy, you know he was passionate about many things: old war movies, setting up epic battles with his little green Army men, the TV show MASH (he could recite every line), the Red Wings, MSU basketball, watching and cheering on his son at competitive swim meets, puzzles, memes, and his love of Christmas. It was not uncommon for him to put up more than 15 trees each year, but his real love was always the lights, both indoor and outdoor. He even threw several spirited Ugly Christmas Sweater Parties. Randy is survived by sons Zachary (Madelyne) Riley (MN) and Christopher Soules (Lima); parents Mike Soules (MI) and Barbara Nitecki-Soules (Lima); sister Lori (Rick) Valenzuela; brother Brian (Jessica) Soules; nephews Nicholas and Kendall; niece Taylor; close friend Shelley Dineen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and very dear and special friends. He was preceded in death by daughter Mary Elizabeth; grandparents Austin and Norma Soules, George and Agnes Nitecki; several uncles and a cousin. Due to restrictions on gatherings, a small family service was held on April 18, 2020 at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Rev Kent Kaufman officiated. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Lima Area Concert Band or LimaCommunityFoundation.org or JonniesGoodguys.org, a non-profit organization supporting heart health run by the Star of Indiana alumni. Randy, we'll leave the Christmas lights on for you.
Published in The Lima News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.