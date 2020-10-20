LIMA — James Gordon Staley, age 78, of Lima, passed away on October 18, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Jim was born in Sandusky, OH on August 6, 1942 to John E. and Elizabeth (Harlow) Staley, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by Rosemarie W. Toenjes, whom he married in 1964 and who passed in 2002. Survivors include his wife, Linda (Robinson) Staley; son, Michael E. (Michelle) Staley and grandson, Erik James Staley. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Anne E. McGinty, Scottsdale, AZ.

Jim graduated from Findlay High School in 1960 and attended Michigan State University.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge in 1961.

In 1965, Jim entered Local 50 Apprentice school to earn a plumber and pipefitters journeyman card. He joined the union in 1967 and graduated from the 5-year apprentice school in 1970, retiring from professional work in 2000. Jim was a proud member of Plumber and Pipefitters Local #50, Toledo for 53 years; a life member of the Amvets Post 21, Findlay; and a 40-year member of American Legion Post 3, Findlay.

During his adult years, Jim enjoyed competitive golf with his golf buddies, as well as two holes-in-one within one year at Shawnee Country Club. Jim was an avid Detroit sports fan AND University of Michigan football.

Funeral services are being postponed at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Ohio Food Bank, 1380 E. Kibby St., Lima, OH 45804 or to the donor's choice.

