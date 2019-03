VAN WERT — James "Warren" Summersett, 94, died Feb. 28, 2019, at Van Wert Inpatient Hospice.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory. The Rev. Thomas Emery will officiate. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery, with military rites.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.