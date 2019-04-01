LIMA — James H. Thoman Jr. passed away at the age of 72 on March 29, 2019, at 7:29 pm.

Jim was born April 11, 1946 to James H. Thoman Sr. and Lois (Singleton) Thoman who both precede him in death.

Jim was an avid fan and participant in the NHRA racing circuit. He traveled all over racing, winning a few titles, and enjoying time with his race family and friends. He was also a member of the Corvette Club. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war and was a member the Lima Eagles.

Survivors include: daughter, Emily (Stephen) Kesner; sister, Barbara (Charles) Gaume; and grandsons, Stephen and Barrett Kesner.

A memorial dinner and gathering will be held on may eleventh at 12:00 p.m. at the Husky Refinery recreation hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Association.

