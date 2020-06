Or Copy this URL to Share

CONVOY — James Houston Thompson Jr., 53, died June 8, 2020, at Paulding County Hospital. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Smiley Park, Van Wert.



