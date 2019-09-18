LIMA — James Edward Trempert, 83, of Lima, passed away at 1:43 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on March 2, 1936 in Lima to Arnold C. and Bernice O. (Sherer) Trempert, who preceded him in death. On April 6, 1963, he married Irene Caroline Roeder, who preceded him in death on August 24, 2011.

Jim was a 1955 graduate of Lafayette High School. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army in Korea for 2 years and then served 2 years in the Army Reserves. He retired after 31 years as a Corrosion Technician and Tank Inspector for Shell Oil Company. He enjoyed farming, cutting wood and hunting when he was younger.

He is survived by his daughters Ronda I. (James) McClain and Cindy S. (Greg) Zickafoose; grandchildren Chad E. (Amanda) Trempert, Ashley (David) Timmerman, Andrea Zickafoose, James R. McClain, Joseph M. McClain, Kathrine N. McClain and Jonathan G. (Ashley) McClain; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; his sisters Carolyn Knotts and Marilyn Lynch.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Jonathan David McClain; sisters Betty (Walter) Gerr and Dorothy (Chuck) Eversole; his brothers-in-law Bob Lynch and Mike Knotts.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Larry Alger officiating.

Interment in Bluelick Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral services.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sugar Creek Church of the Brethren, 399 E. Bluelick Road, Lima, Ohio 45801.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at chiles-lamanfh.com