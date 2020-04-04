GLANDORF — James "Jim" Unterbrink died 2:45 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born at home on the family farm in Greensburg Township on August 12, 1932 to the late Lawrence J. and Martha (Schroeder) Unterbrink. On September 17, 1952 he married Bernice Fuerst, who survives in Glandorf.

Also surviving are 5 children: Cheryl (Dave) Kersh of Ottawa, Alan (Mary) Unterbrink of Delphos, Bill Unterbrink of Ottawa, Cindy (Bruce) Schomaeker of Ottawa and Steve (Lynette) Unterbrink of Ottawa; 14 Grandchildren: Amy (Jared) Wehri, Kathryn (Andy) Beaston, Mandy (Bryan) Weimerskirch, Jeff (Allison) Unterbrink, Mark (Kendra) Unterbrink, Kevin (Holly) Unterbrink, Alison (Aaron) Teders, Justin (Briana) Schomaeker, Alex (Hayley) Schomaeker, Travis (Shyla) Schomaeker, Brooke Unterbrink, Zac Unterbrink, Nolan Unterbrink and Levi Unterbrink; 21 great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way; and a sister: Estherr Recker of Glandorf.

Jim is preceded in death by 2 sisters: Alicia Heitmeyer and Carol Brinkman and 3 brothers-in-law: Norbert Heitmeyer, Leo Brinkman and William Recker.

Jim was a dedicated, lifelong farmer since the age of twelve and was a retired insurance agent from Glandorf German Mutual Insurance Company. He was a member of the last graduating class of old Glandorf School and was past president of the Glandorf Alumni Association. Jim was the Putnam County Plowing Champion and District Champion in 1957. He was an Election Presiding Judge and then Central Committee member for Greensburg Township. He was a member of the Glandorf Rod & Gun where he had been a past secretary.

He was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf, where he was a past member of the Parish Council and past president of the finance committee. He was a member of the Men's Society, was a Parish videographer until 2010 (a program he started after the fire) and was in the group that started as lectors. He also started the 5th and 6th grade basketball programs in Glandorf.

He was President of Glandorf German Mutual and previous Director in 1964. He was also a past secretary-treasurer of Glandorf German Mutual Insurance Company. He was a past director of the State of Ohio association of Mutual Insurance Companies.

Jim enjoyed traveling with his wife Bernice. Together they traveled to all 50 states and to 23 counties around the world.

Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A private visitation will take place before the mass.

The arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Maintenance Fund, P.O. Box 48 Glandorf, OH 45848, a sympathy card, email or online condolence through our website at www.lovefuneralhome.com.