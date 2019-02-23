LIMA — James Vieira, age 87 of Lima, passed at 7:00 a.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 28, 1931 in Dearborn, Michigan to the late Antonio and Frances Zarzyka Vieira. On May 29, 1954 he married Wanda Hruczkowski who passed in 1997.

Mr. Vieira retired in 1986 from Ford Motor Company and was a U.S. Army Korean Veteran. He enjoyed playing golf, watching FOX news, and visiting casinos with his life long best friend Earl Weigt. He will be remembered for being straightforward and a man of his word.

He is survived by 5 children - Pam (Shane) Heindel of Lima; Jim (Barbara) Vieira of Columbus; Michael (Lynne) Vieira of Lima; Kathy (Tim) Schuerman of Lima; Susan (Kenny) Craig of Forest, Virginia; 15 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a son - Randy Vieira who passed in 2014 and a brother - George Vieira who passed in 2005.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

Mass of Christian burial will begin 10:00 a.m., Saturday, at St. Rose Catholic Church, Lima. Father David Ross will officiate. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

