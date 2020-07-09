OTTOVILLE — James P. Wannemacher, 87, of Ottoville, died 11:25 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 17, 1932, in Ottoville to the late Leander and Catherine (Heckman) Wannemacher. On January 13, 1961, he married Ruth Schumaker and she survives in Ottoville.

Other survivors include four children: Lisa Evans of Greenville, Sue (Dan) Kulwicki, John (Sherri) Wannemacher and Chad (Melissa) Wannemacher all of Ottoville; eleven grandchildren: Mallory Bonifas Nardi, Brittany Croy, Andrew Koch, Lauren Koch, Morgan Kulwicki, Lexie Wannemacher, Lyndsey Schroeder, Conner Wannemacher, Kaleb Hanicq, Aiden Wannemacher and Brady Wannemacher; and four great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Betty (Joe) Weber and Jeanne (Clair) Naveau.

Jim was president of J.L. Wannemacher Sales and Service in Ottoville. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville, where he ushered for many years. He was also a member of Ottoville Knights of Columbus, Catholic Knights of Columbus and Ohio Farm and Power Dealers Association. Jim graduated from the University of Dayton, served on the Vantage School Board and was an avid basketball fan, especially Ottoville Big Green. He loved watching the Cincinnati Reds, driving his convertible car and especially cared for his children and grandchildren.

A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with The Very Reverend Jerome Schetter and Fr. Charles Obinwa officiating. The mass is open to the public, please follow the guidelines for social distancing. Broadcasting for this mass can be found on channel 71. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. Due to the COVID 19, the family will have a private viewing prior to the mass. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Flowers will be received at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

