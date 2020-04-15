KALIDA — James Warnecke, 85 of Kalida died at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born March 3, 1935 in Kalida to the late Walter and Edna (Ruhe) Warnecke. On April 17, 1971 he married Diane Schroeder who survives in Kalida.

He is also survived by three children: Brenda (Jim) Burgei of Kalida, Bruce (Tracy) Warnecke and Bev (Nick) Ferris both of Findlay; six grandchildren: Andrea Burgei, Kelsey Conkright, Jackson Warnecke, Trevor Ferris, Allison Ferris, and Mallory Ferris; a brother, Dan (Diana) Warnecke of Kalida; a brother-in-law, Larry Landin of Ft. Jennings; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Warnecke of Kalida. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Carla Landin and a brother, Tom Warnecke.

Jim was a farmer and for 32 years a Union Township Trustee. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida and its Holy Name Society. He was also a member of Kalida Knights of Columbus. Jim was a former member of the Ohio National Guard.

Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 18, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a live streaming of the mass on St. Michael's Facebook page and on TV Chanel 70.

The arrangements are under the direction of LOVE- HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Twp.

Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to the Putnam County Hospice, Council On Aging or to St. Michael's Catholic Church, a sympathy card, email or online condolence through our website at www.lovefuneralhome.com.