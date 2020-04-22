SPENCERVILLE — James M. Warnecke, 69, of rural Spencerville, died suddenly Monday evening at 9:05 PM , April 20, 2020 at the Van Wert Hospital.

He was born November 19, 1950 in Lima, a son of the late Carl H. and Norma C. Reindel Warnecke.

On September 25, 1976 he married Patricia L. "Pat" Clement, who survives, along with two children, Jennifer L. (Greg) Miller and Neal A. Warnecke, both of Spencerville and two grandchildren, Carter Miller and Ellison Miller.

Also surviving are his siblings, Ronald (Diana Fisher) Warnecke of Wapakoneta, Robert (Marie) Warnecke of Ottoville, Larry (Mary Ann) Warnecke of Delphos, Lois (Steve) Hemker of Landeck, his sister-in-law, Alice Warnecke of Delphos, his In-laws, Donald Clement of Spencerville, Gene Clement of Cincinnati, Rosie (Irvin) Moenter of Delphos, Marilyn (Ron) Meyer of Spencerville, Vince (Margie) Clement and Dick (Beth) Clement, both of Venedocia;

Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne and Kenny Warnecke, sisters-in-law, Phyllis Warnecke and Shirley Clement, brothers-in-law Thomas Clement and Lavern Clement and nephew Andy Warnecke.

Jim was a1969 graduate of Spencerville High School where he earned his FFA State Farmer Degree. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from Central Soya/Bunge Company in Delphos, retiring in 2012 with 42 years service. He was a life member of the National FFA Alumni Assn., the Catholic Foresters of Landeck and the Wapakoneta Eagles Lodge 169.

Due to the Covid-19 regulations, a Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Saturday in the Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Spencerville with Father Scott Perry officiating. Family visitation will be from 9 AM until service time Saturday in the church.

Public graveside services will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery, with Social Distancing observed.

Memorial contributions to the Saint Patrick Church or to the Spencerville FFA.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]

The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is caring for the family and arrangements.