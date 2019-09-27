WAPAKONETA — James Lee Watson, age 71 of Wapakoneta, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence in Wapakoneta. He was born on September 18, 1948 in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Lowell W. & Faye C. Watson. On Aug. 24, 1974 he married Nancy Bobenmoyer, who died on September 11, 1999. Survivors include his Son Toby (Michelle) Watson of Lima, Ohio, two daughters Audre (Terry) Hayward of Northfield, Maine , Katherine Watson of Wapakoneta five grandchildren Serena Watson, Azlynn Kaiser, Dakota Watson, Kanda Watson, Peyton Watson, his dear friend Penny Linton of Wapakoneta, brother-in-law David Bobenmoyer of Celina. James was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and sister-in-law Susan Stump.

James proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, during the Vietnam War. He was employed as an operator and a Lab Chemist for the City of Lima. He worked in the water treatment plant until he retired in 2011. He enjoyed spending time with his family in Maine raking blueberries, hunting and fishing.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, Ohio, with Rev. Craig Flack officiating. Burial will follow in the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys, with Military Honors provided by the Celina American Legion Post #210 and the Celina V. F. W. Post #5713. Friends may call from 4-8p.m. on Monday and an hour before services on Tuesday at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Lake Hospice 200 St. Clair Street, St. Marys, Ohio 45885. Condolences may be shared on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.