Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

ST. MARYS — James Wessel, 89, died at 9:50 p.m. June 26, 2020, at Elmcroft of Lima. Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery, New Knoxville. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store