LIMA — Mr. James Henry White, Sr., age 86, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at approximately 10:50 a.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on February 13, 1934 in Florence, Mississippi to the union John Henry and Velma (Rivers) White, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

In 1972 he was united in holy matrimony to Gloria J. Boswell; she preceded him in death on December 28, 2019.

Mr. White retired from Phillips Company after many years of service

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, a son; James H. White, Jr. (Sabrina) of Lima. 2 step-sons ; Bishop Evans of Alabama and Otis Evans of Sandusky, OH. A daughter; Grace Cash (Gabriel Guthrie) of Lima. 4 step-daughters; Diane Davis and Lillian Jones (Oscar) both of Lima. Beatrice Davis of Hurtsboro, AL and Angela Davis (Greg) of Detroit, MI. 35 grandchildren, 112 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren. A sister; Ruby Mayes of Florence, Mississippi. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son; Andrew McGee, a stepson, Eugene Boswell and a stepdaughter; Claire Davidson. 6 brothers; Willie White, Joe Rivers, Johnnie White, Paul White Samuel M. Bullock and S.V. White. 5 sisters; Gladys Mayes, Mary Mayes, Essie Lee Mayes, Grace Lewis and Velma E. Bullock.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Jack Love, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment –Memorial Park Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

