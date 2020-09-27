1/1
James White Sr.
LIMA — Mr. James Henry White, Sr., age 86, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at approximately 10:50 a.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on February 13, 1934 in Florence, Mississippi to the union John Henry and Velma (Rivers) White, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

In 1972 he was united in holy matrimony to Gloria J. Boswell; she preceded him in death on December 28, 2019.

Mr. White retired from Phillips Company after many years of service

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, a son; James H. White, Jr. (Sabrina) of Lima. 2 step-sons ; Bishop Evans of Alabama and Otis Evans of Sandusky, OH. A daughter; Grace Cash (Gabriel Guthrie) of Lima. 4 step-daughters; Diane Davis and Lillian Jones (Oscar) both of Lima. Beatrice Davis of Hurtsboro, AL and Angela Davis (Greg) of Detroit, MI. 35 grandchildren, 112 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren. A sister; Ruby Mayes of Florence, Mississippi. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son; Andrew McGee, a stepson, Eugene Boswell and a stepdaughter; Claire Davidson. 6 brothers; Willie White, Joe Rivers, Johnnie White, Paul White Samuel M. Bullock and S.V. White. 5 sisters; Gladys Mayes, Mary Mayes, Essie Lee Mayes, Grace Lewis and Velma E. Bullock.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Jack Love, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment –Memorial Park Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WHITE Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
