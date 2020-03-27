SAINT MARYS — James D. Wicker, 36, of St. Marys, OH died at 6:47 p.m. March 23, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH following a massive intracranial hemorrhage.

In accordance with restrictions regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, private family services will be held March 31, 2020 at the Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.

Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.

Memorial contributions may be directed to a fund that will be established for the education of his son.

