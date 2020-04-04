LIMA — James E. Yencer, age 72 of Lima, passed at 3:34 p.m., Friday, April 3, 2020 in Lima. He was born December 23, 1947 in Bryan, Ohio to H. James and Bona M. Alexander Yencer, Jr. His father preceded him in death.

Mr. Yencer was a graduate of Lima Senior High School and retired as a maintenance electrician from the U.S. Government. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of the American Legion in Edgerton and Spencerville. Jim was a war game. He loved history, being part of the reenactment during the bicentennial, help founded the Civil War reenactment group and worked on and in movies to help with the accuracy of 'Glory', 'Gettysburg', and 'God's Generals'.

He is survived by his adopted sisters - Tammy (Ken) Smith of Elida and Melia (Randy) Ritchie of Cridersville; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, private family services will be held. His cremated remains, along with his fathers, will be taken to sea by the U.S. Navy.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.