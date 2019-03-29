FORT WORTH, Texas — Dr. Jamie Elshire Dulle, 41, died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas as the result of a traffic accident on March 11, 2019.

Jamie was born on January 18, 1978 to James Elshire and Deirdre (Dee) Tant. She graduated from Wapakoneta High School in 1996. She attended Wright State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communications in 2000. She also earned a Master's Degree from Wright State in Student Affairs and Higher Education Administration in 2004.

Jamie married her soulmate, Donald N. Dulle, on December 30, 2000. He preceded her in death on November 4, 2010. She is survived by her two children, Boston Edward Dulle and Braylen Donald Dulle. Her mother and step-father, Dee and Allen Tant of Union Grove, Alabama, and her father and step-mother, Jim and Diane Elshire of Wapakoneta, Ohio also survive. Jamie is survived by a brother, Justin Elshire of Arab, Alabama and a sister Jennifer (Dustin) Horn of Wapakoneta, Ohio. She also has two nieces, Chelsey (Travis) Kohler of Ocean Side, California and Alyissa Horn of Bowling Green, Ohio.

Dr. Elshire Dulle raised her two sons while fulfilling her own dream and a promise she made to her late husband to complete her doctoral degree. She recently defended her dissertation which focused on student-athletes and their help-seeking behavior with regards to mental health. She earned her doctorate in Higher Education Leadership from Texas Christian University (TCU) on December 15, 2018.

As an Assistant Dean, Dr. Elshire Dulle oversaw Student Advocacy, Crisis Response, and the Women's Education Program at TCU. Just before her death, she had been promoted to associate dean. She dedicated her work to helping college students overcome personal challenges that created barriers for them to achieve academically.

A celebration of life service will take place at First United Methodist Church in Wapakoneta, Ohio on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service and also following the service in Beckwith Hall at the church. A memorial service is also scheduled for the campus of Texas Christian University on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the university chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boston and Braylen Dulle's college fund, First United Methodist Church of Wapakoneta, Ohio, the TCU Emergency Crisis Fund, which provides financial assistance to TCU students involved in catastrophic or emergency situations, or to The Warm Place, 809 Lipscomb Street, Fort Worth, Texas, which provides grief support services for children ages 3-18 and their families who have experienced the death of a mother, father, sister, brother, or other loved one.