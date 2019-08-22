LIMA — Jamie K. Newland, age 68, passed away at 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home.

She was born on August 26, 1950, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Don L. and Patricia (Shenk) Newland Sr.

Jamie graduated from Lima Senior High in 1968 and went on to graduate from Northwestern Business College in the Secretarial program. She was a member of the Starlight Club and went to the School for the Blind in Arkansas. She worked for the Oaks Nursing Home as a nurse's aide, Stippichs Hardware, and last of all at Superior Coach as a secretary. She volunteered at Camp Robin Rogers. Jamie was a member at Rousculp Church of Christ and some of her best times were singing in the choir.

She is cherished by two sisters: Lana (John) Lowry of Wapakoneta and Beth (Randy) Ridenour of Lima, brother Greg Newland of Celina and sister-in-law C. Joan Pettis of Ft. Meyers, FL. She is also survived by several nieces: Chantee, Anna, Blythe, Dru, Kelsey, Madison, MacKenzie and nephews: Brad and Chad, and many really great nieces and nephews, who were all a big part of her life.

Jamie was preceded in death by her parents and brother Don L. Newland Jr.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Bob Butler will officiate. Interment of ashes will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Starlight Club.

