MINSTER — Jan R. Dicke, 46, died Aug. 24, 2019, at his residence.

Celebration of Life will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul United Church of Christ, New Bremen. The Rev. Becky Erb Strang and Pastor Dee Schroer will officiate. Burial will be in Pilger Ruhe Cemetery, New Knoxville.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.