LIMA — Jan David Kerstetter, 82, passed away on September 11, 2019, at 12:24 am, at Lima Memorial Health System, surrounded by his loving family.

Jan was born June 13, 1937 in Northumberland, PA, to Boyd and Daisy (Renn) Kerstetter who both preceded him in death. On May 14, 1966 he married Dorothy A. (Albrecht) Kerstetter who survives in Lima, OH.

Jan graduated from Northumberland High School in 1955. He then enlisted into the United States Navy, and served his country for over 20 years and was Honorably Discharged as a Chief Petty Officer. Jan was also a very proud Vietnam Veteran. He cherished his wife, Dorothy and adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jan is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Albrecht) Kerstetter, children, J. D. (Laura) Kerstetter of Mifflinburg, PA, Marion (Mitch) Moening of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Emily, Molly, and Zac Kerstetter, Christian, Carter, and Caleb Jarman, Brennen (Keaton) Moening - McConnell, Luke Moening, great-grandchildren, Alasdair and Lillith McConnell.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, Boyd (Maryanna) Kerstetter, Marma Kerstetter, Barbara Kerstetter, Judy Ford, and Molly (Grant) Whipple.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Coleman Professional Services, 799 S. Main Street, Lima, Ohio 45804.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.